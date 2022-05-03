Download and convert videos of all types of formats for just $20

StackCommerce

Compiling an extensive library of videos can be time-consuming, especially if you have to view tutorials every time you convert formats. Thankfully, some tools allow you to skirt around this tedious process. Freemake, for instance, can help you download and convert videos from your favorite platforms, and lifetime licenses are available for $19.99.

There are two parts to this video conversion suite. The Freemake Video Downloader allows you to download videos from more than 10,000 sites, including Vimeo, YouTube, and Facebook. You can download videos by choosing from fifteen different file formats, and the tool lets you cut portions of the clips you don't want to be included before converting them. Additionally, you can browse your download history, enable parental controls, and even save videos that are unavailable in your region by using a proxy.

The second half of the suite, Freemake Video Converter, lets you convert videos for free from over 500 formats, including MP4, AVI, Blu-ray, DVD, Xbox, and more. Encode clips to Flash, SWF, FLV, or HTML5 media formats. You could also convert vids to iPhone or Android and watch on a big portable display!

You can save entire YouTube playlists then convert and play them back on any of your devices. Once converted, you may rip DVDs, burn as much as 40 hours of footage to one DVD, and more.

It's a simple matter to upload your videos to Google Drive, Dropbox or OneDrive. You can also send music, videos, photos or DVDs directly from your desktop to YouTube. In fact, you can upload converted files automatically to iOS or iTunes.

Lifehacker named Freemake Complete Video Conversion Suite a Top 5 Video Converter and Digital Trends called it a Top Video Converter. Similarly, TechRadar rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars, saying, "If you're using a different video encoding tool, try Freemake and be converted."

Whether you want to store a YouTube video on your Xbox or download a series from Vimeo to watch later on your Android device, this complete suite has you covered for that and a whole lot more. Get the Freemake Complete Video Conversion Suite: Lifetime License today while it's available for only $19.99.