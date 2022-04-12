Get $400 off this portable 15.6-inch 4K touchscreen monitor

StackCommerce

One of the easiest ways to be more productive is to have an extra display for your computer. But lugging around excess weight isn't very appealing -- or feasible -- when you're out and about. That's why a lightweight, portable 4K monitor can be tremendously helpful. And fortunately, the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor is currently available at a significant discount.

A portable display can have an enormous impact on what you do while on the go. For example, if you're working on a laptop, the second screen lets you multitask more efficiently. And a larger screen makes it easier to work, take online classes, or stream content. This 15.6-inch monitor from Desklab offers the best of both worlds.

This 4K display features genuine LED backlighting for low blue light and vivid colors, while the anti-glare and low flicker rate can help with eye strain. You can get a touchscreen's convenience in a super lightweight package that's easy to take anywhere.

Plus, the Desklab contains hi-fi speakers for great audio, and its plug-and-play setup avoids any complexity. You can adjust volume, brightness, color and contrast to suit your preferences. Finally, it includes two USB-C ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, a Mini HDMI, and Micro USB ports to support your peripherals.

It's easy to see why users love this monitor. Like other customers, verified purchaser Aidela Z. rated it five stars, sharing, "I specifically bought this monitor, as it was one of the only ones on the market to be the same size as my 15.6" laptop."

With remote work becoming more widespread and travel increasing, a large lightweight extra monitor is more practical than ever. Get the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor (4K) today for only $289.99 -- over 50% off the $700 MSRP.