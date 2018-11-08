Dropbox integrates with Google Cloud Identity for advanced security features

Dropbox on Thursday announced a series of partnerships and cross-platform security integrations that aim to bring more advanced security features to Dropbox Business customers. Specifically, the cloud-based file sharing company is partnering with Google Cloud Identity (GCI) and expanding its current partnerships with BetterCloud, Coronet, and Proofpoint.

With the new Google Cloud Identity partnership, Dropbox said the goal is to give business users more flexibility to work across devices and platforms while maintaining security. Announced as a standalone service earlier this month, GCI refers to Google's set of cloud identity tools -- based on a security framework called BeyondCorp -- that businesses can use to manage users, devices, apps and access.

With a new Dropbox integration, CGI can be used to manage access to Dropbox Business accounts as employees join, move or leave an organization. Users can also access their Dropbox accounts with their Google login credentials and multi-factor authentication.

The new BetterCloud integration aims to give admins more tools to monitor workflows and team usage of Dropbox Business accounts, while the Coronet integration will let admins create content policies, control sharing permissions, and remediate violations. Meantime, the integration with Proofpoint will let admins detect at-risk accounts and quarantine potential file risks in real-time.

Dropbox said the new integrations -- which are just the latest in a series of admin features the cloud storage company has rolled out over the last two years -- will become available to Dropbox Business customers by the end of 2018.

