'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Black Friday is one of the best opportunities to pick up discount gifts and gadgets before the holidays.
The major shopping event will take place on Friday, Nov. 25 -- the day after Thanksgiving. Many major US retailers launch Black Friday sales with thousands of discounts on clothing, electronics, and more.
Walmart has extended the sales event by introducing "Black Friday Deals for Days," and sales have already started on tech devices like laptops, gaming consoles, mobile devices, robot vacuums, TVs, headphones, and more. As new deals roll in, we will keep updating our guide to cover the best early Walmart deals available. We've also been keeping an eye on deals from other retailers like Amazon, Target, and Best Buy to find the best early Black Friday deals happening everywhere.
Check out the best early Black Friday Walmart deals below.
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest Walmart deals worth checking out:
Below are the 10 best early Walmart deals we could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting Walmart deals that are also worth checking out.
One of the top Walmart deals ahead of Black Friday is on the 55-inch LG TV. This smart TV comes with a 4K UHD OLED display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The TV contains an a7 AI processor for enhanced picture and sound quality. Plus, it's more than $600 off right now.
An alternative TV offer available at Walmart before Black Friday is on a larger, 60-inch Samsung smart TV. Discounted by over $150, this model comes with a 4K Crystal Ultra HD display, a 4K processor for image enhancement, and a 60Hz refresh rate.
There's also an excellent monitor deal at Walmart. The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey gaming monitor is the type of curved monitor suitable for gamers who want a large screen to accompany a top-end rig. While not cheap, the Odyssey offers a 49-inch curved QLED display, Quantum Dot technology, and a 240hz refresh rate.
We've seen many robot vacuum deals during Black Friday sales in recent years. Ahead of the shopping event, Walmart is offering a $110 discount on the Shark ION robot vacuum, a budget-friendly Wi-Fi model that can be controlled via voice assistant or your mobile device. You can expect up to 120 minutes of cleaning on a single charge. Give the gift of hassle free cleaning this holiday season.
Headphone products appear in Black Friday sales every year without fail, and ahead of the event, we've found a decent deal on a gaming headset. You can currently save $30 on a Razer Barracuda X headset, suitable for gaming and mobile use. There is a detachable microphone and the headset is compatible with PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Android.
If you're on the hunt for a tablet ahead of Black Friday, Walmart has an excellent offer available on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. This large, 12.4-inch tablet comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage. An S Pen is included, so you can use it for creative and note-taking purposes.
Not many Apple deals appear during Black Friday -- or at any time of the year, for that matter -- but we found an iPad Air discounted by $120 at Walmart. This model comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an A14 processor, and 64GB SSD storage -- excellent specs for one of our favorite tablets.
We also found a Windows laptop deal for an HP Pavilion at Walmart. This laptop comes equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD display, an AMD Ryzen processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.
If you need a pair of earbuds suitable for exercise and gym sessions, Walmart has you covered. You can save $50 on a pair of Bose Sport Earbuds, which are wireless. The set comes with soft, silicone cups, so they won't fall out during rigorous activity like exercise.
We've also found a decent deal on an Apple smartwatch. Over at Walmart, you can pick up a 1st-generation Apple Watch SE complete with both GPS + Cellular connectivity for $199. Plus, the watch comes with an Abyss Blue sports band.
Here are some other Black Friday PC and laptop deals happening right now at Walmart:
Here are some other Black Friday TV deals happening right now at Walmart:
Here are some other Black Friday headphone deals happening right now at Walmart:
Here are some other Black Friday deals happening right now at Walmart:
Walmart is one of the top retailers in the US, so you can expect the company to jump in when it comes to seasonal offers.
While Amazon, Best Buy, and Target also have early Black Friday deals, Walmart historically launches great deals on laptops, smartwatches, and IoT home gadgets. We will be using price trackers to make sure we tell you about the best deals leading up to Black Friday.
Black Friday takes place on the last Friday of November every year. In 2022, Black Friday will land on November 25.
Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving, and it marks the beginning of the US holiday shopping season. However, in recent years, Black Friday has been extended to a full week and includes Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday occurs after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. While originally associated with e-commerce, now many US retailers use the day to promote sales on technology including laptops, smartphones, tablets, and home electronics.
In 2022, Cyber Monday will take place on Monday, November 28.