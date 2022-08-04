/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Enjoy a lifetime of reading with 12min Micro Books for just $40

With 12min, you can read hundreds of interesting non-fiction titles, even if you only have a tiny bit of free time.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Suppose you want to catch up on much neglected professional advancement and self-improvement reading. While there rarely seems to be enough hours in the day to crack open a book, you can now breeze through non-fiction titles in a mere 12 minutes.

That's right; 12min is a collection of non-fiction books that are summarized to deliver all the key concepts they contain in only 12 minutes of reading time. Not only does it have hundreds of non-fiction books ready for you to access, but 12min will add 30 more titles every month. And new users can grab a lifetime subscription for just $39.

The library features a wide variety of categories, from productivity to finance to health and a whole lot more, so you should have no problem finding something you like. Plus, readers can enjoy books such as The Richest Man in Babylon, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, 30 Ways to Reboot Your Body, and many more whenever they have free time. If you'd like to read a title not yet in the library, simply suggest it to the 12min team. They'll be happy to summarize it and make it available in the library.

12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription

 $39 at Academy.zdnet

You can download and enjoy the titles offline, even when escaping into the wilderness. Then, access them on your Kindle or other mobile devices, in both text or audio formats. You even have a choice of languages: English, Spanish or Portuguese.

Subscribers have been praising 12min for its quick yet effective summaries. Verified purchaser Russell C. rated it five stars, saying, "I'm enjoying this a lot. I've been listening to a summary of a new book every day. I can do it at the same time as I'm walking or exercising. Audiobooks (full-length books) never worked for me, but these summaries, encapsulating the key points of the book, are great."

Get a 12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription today while it's available to new users for only $29 until June 19.

More Stackcommerce Deals

Show Comments

Related

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money

Apple
The 8 best iPhone models of 2022
iphone-12-models.png

The 8 best iPhone models of 2022

iPhone
Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling
screen-shot-2022-07-18-at-5-18-46-pm.png

Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling

Business