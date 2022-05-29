/>
Enjoy your content on bigger screens forever for just $41.99

A lifetime subscription to ApowerMirror will let you cast content from your phones and tablets to computers and televisions and even play phone games in full-screen mode.
It's amazing how much we can do with our devices these days, but we can't seem to make up our minds about how big we want them to be. They have to be small enough to carry around constantly, but the screens need to be big enough to be functional. Of course, you can have more than one device, but what do you do when the screen on the device where your content resides is too small?

Fortunately, you can now enjoy your content on bigger screens with screen mirroring with a lifetime subscription to ApowerMirror. This screen mirroring app allows you to cast your content from smart devices in real-time and high quality on larger displays or even televisions. For instance, you can cast your phone to TVs running Android OS from manufacturers like Sony, Sharp, Philips, LG, and more using a PIN or QR code, or even by auto-detection. And once you're connected, ApowerMirror can be used as a remote control.

You can also take full control of your phone's screen from a Mac or PC with a mouse and keyboard. That would allow you to share meeting content with colleagues, enjoy movies on the larger screens or even play games from your phone like Minecraft, Fortnite, and others in full-screen mode on your computer.

ApowerMirror can also be used to record all activity on your phone while screen mirroring seamlessly. And you can take screenshots with a single click at any time. You can also cast and stream audio-only while screen mirroring if you'd just like to use better speakers.

It's no wonder users love ApowerMirror. It's rated 4.5 out of 4 stars on Google's Play Store and 8 out of 10 stars on Digital Trends. It works with macOS, Windows, Android, iOS, and iPad OS. And this subscription is for a VIP account that can be logged on to any number of different devices, just not simultaneously.

Get a lifetime subscription to ApowerMirror: Screen Mirroring App for PC, iPhone, Android, & TV today while it's available for just $41.99, a discount of 83% off the regular $259 subscription price.

