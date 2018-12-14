Facebook Portal video chat device is 25% off for a limited time

We've spotted an interesting deal on Amazon. Facebook's video chat device, Portal, which only launched last month, is already on sale. It's reduced 25 percent for a limited time.

There are two versions of Portal: The 10-inch Portal, and the 15.6-inch Portal+. They normally cost $199 and $349, respectively. But, right now, the Portal is just $149 on Amazon, while the Portal+ is $299. That's a $50 savings on either model -- just two months after launch.

The Portal features a fixed display and offers 720p HD video, a 12MP camera, and 10w audio with two full-range drivers. It stands about 8 inches tall. Meanwhile, the Portal+ has a rotating display that goes from portrait to landscape. It stands about 17 inches tall and features 1080p HD video, a 12MP camera, and 20w audio with two tweeters and a 4-inch bass.

Also: Facebook Portal and Portal+ video calling devices: Should you buy them?

If you're hooked on Facebook and don't mind the social media giant having a physical presence in your home, this is a great deal. You could get the Portal for your kid in college, so you two can easily video chat while they're away. Remember, the Portal+ can follow a user around the room, so your kid could walk around their dorm, get work done, and more, all while you video chat with them using either another Portal or Messenger.

Also keep in mind Facebook has just updated Portal with some much-needed features. Both the smaller, standard Portal and the larger Portal+ can now access the web through a custom-made browser. Facebook is also launching support for its Instant Games platform on Portal, starting with titles like Battleship and Words with Friends.

Now, we can't help but wonder if these devices aren't selling well, considering Facebook had an extremely tough year with the Cambridge Analytica scandal, breaches, other privacy and security concerns, and ethical issues. Plus, it's rare for a company to discount a new product.

However, Google offered Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on its new Home Hub, which also recently launched and directly competes with Facebook's Portal.

All these video chat devices are designed to rival Amazon's Echo Show. And, indeed, on the Portal's Amazon product page, we can see Amazon made sure to list the Echo Show alongside the Portal under product information.

To see how they all really compare, see ZDNet's guide:

