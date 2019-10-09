Farewell Windows 10 1703: With its final patch, Creators Update hits end of life

Managing Windows 10 updates will always be a struggle for Microsoft Microsoft is overhauling how it delivers Windows 10 updates. But the almost infinite variation of PCs will make that an uphill struggle.

Consumers should be well away from Windows 10 version 1703, aka the Creators Update, but the October Patch Tuesday marked the last time Microsoft will deliver security updates for that version to enterprise and education subscribers.

Microsoft released Windows 10 version 1703 in April 2017, meaning it's now serviced it for 30 months since that date.

Microsoft warned admins in August that 1703 was nearing end of life, which arrived today, October 9, so most organizations should have upgraded by now.

Microsoft will continue supporting versions 1709 and 1803 for 30 months for the enterprise, but all subsequent March-targeted releases will get 18 months' support, while September-targeted releases get 30 months' support.

For consumers on Home and Pro editions, the end-of-support deadlines come a year in advance of enterprise and education customers.

The next version to reach end of life for consumers is Windows 10, version 1803, which happens next month on November 12. Consumers have until May 12, 2020 to stick with Windows 10 version 1809, and December 2020 for version 1903.

And with the end of support for Windows 10 1803 looming, Microsoft has started to warn consumers that it's time to upgrade. Since July Microsoft has been bumping 1803 users up to version 1903, but now it's telling users on the Windows Update page that they're on a version of Windows that's nearing the end of support. The new notification was spotted by Techdows earlier this week.

According to the latest figures from ad analytics firm AdDuplex, Windows 10 version 1803 still powers over half of all Windows 10 PCs. It's snapshot captures only 100,000 PCs of the 900 million various devices on Windows 10, however the company has correctly spotted adoption trends.

Adoption of Windows 10 version 1903, or the May 2019 Update, has grown 5% over the past month and now accounts for 11.4% of PCs in its survey.

The other major product reaching end of life is Windows 7, which happens on January 14, 2020. Microsoft for the first time is offering small and medium businesses the option to pay for Extended Security Updates (ESUs).

However, Windows 7 ESUs won't be cheap and are priced to encourage customers to migrate to its superior but more expensive Windows 10 subscriptions and Microsoft 365.

