Windows 10 1909: Microsoft pushes on with testing as 19H2 update rollout looms

Microsoft's plan to split Windows 10 from shell is happening Windows 10 preview shows signs of Windows OS separating from the shell in line with Microsoft's modular plans.

Microsoft has released the 19H1 Build 18362.385 and the 19H2 Build 18363.385 (KB4517211) to the Release Preview ring.

Microsoft has once again released two builds in a similar fashion to the recent dual-build Slow releases of late.

This time Windows Insiders in the Release Preview ring who are testing 19H1 Build 18362.329 will get 19H1 Build 18362.385. Those on the Release Preview ring on 19H2 Build 18363.329 will get 19H2 Build 18363.385.

Microsoft notes that 19H1 and 19H2 share the same servicing content and in turn the same cumulative update package. As a reminder, Microsoft has been testing its processes for releasing the 19H2 feature update to users on the May 2019 update using the same technologies it uses to release cumulative updates.

For testers in the 19H2 Release Preview ring, the build brings the same features that were shipped to testers in the Slow ring earlier this month.

Back then, it enabled the 'seeker' experience for all users in the 19H2 in the Release Preview ring, meaning users should see a Windows 10, version 1909 update available If they go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update.

At the time it also began pushing 19H2 to 10% of Windows Insiders in the Release Preview ring as well. This subset of Insiders in the Release Preview ring would have seen 19H2 Build 18363.329 offered automatically.

Microsoft today noted that Insiders in the Release Preview ring who aren't on 19H2 yet should still see a Windows 10 version 1909 update available in Windows Update.

The features, which are already available to Insiders in the Slow ring, include a new way to quickly create an event from the Calendar flyout on the Taskbar.

The Start menu now expands when mousing over it, while new images help clarify what is meant by 'banner' and Action Center when using settings to control notifications on apps.

There are also several changes that should make notifications easier to manage and configure.

