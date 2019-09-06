Windows 10 1909: Microsoft ends 19H2 confusion, puts all testers on same builds

Microsoft's plan to split Windows 10 from shell is happening Windows 10 preview shows signs of Windows OS separating from the shell in line with Microsoft's modular plans.

Microsoft is eliminating some of the confusing processes it's run of late while testing new Windows 10 builds from the 19H2 branch.

At a high level, it was releasing 19H2 in the Slow Ring and Release Preview ring with different build numbers.

It's also been delivering two different 19H2 test builds to the Slow Ring with one receiving features turned on by default, and the other with them turned off by default.

While it did cause confusion for users, Microsoft was testing its ability to ship feature updates with features turned off by default, which is how it plans to release Windows 10 19H2 this fall to mainstream users.

As of today, all Slow Ring Windows 10 insiders have been unified on the same 19H2 preview, which is build number 18362.10019, and they all have features turned on by default.

The goal is to deliver 19H2 as lower-overhead cumulative update and not a full update, at least for users on version 1903.

As a result, all Slow Ring users will receive that 18362.10019 build number, which will have all 19H2 features turned on. This applies to those moving up from build 18362.10014, which had features off by default, and 18362.10015, which had features on by default.

Even those on the Windows 10 May 2019 Update who are just joining the Slow ring to try out 19H2 updates will receive the same 18362.10019 build with all 19H2 features turned on.

And now that everyone on the Slow Ring is on the same page, Microsoft has detailed what new features are included in 19H2 with features turned on.

Microsoft is allowing third-party digital assistants like Alexa to voice activate above the Lock screen in 19H2.

And users can now create an event from the Calendar flyout on the Taskbar by clicking on the date and time in the bottom right corner of the Taskbar. This will open the Calendar flyout, allowing users to select a date and type in the text box.

There are a bunch of notifications improvements. Notification settings now sorts notifications senders by the most recently shown notification rather than sender name. Users can now turn off sound for new notifications and turn off app or website notifications from within the notification.

Microsoft has added a 'Manage notifications' button at the top of Action Center as a shortcut to the 'Notifications & actions' Settings page.

Search in File Explorer has been updated to show web-powered suggestions in addition to files locally indexed on the PC.

The update includes fixes for containers, inking latency issues specific to different OEMs, and new optimizations for different chips, as well as battery-saving improvements.

There's also a key-rotation feature that allows admins to roll recovery passwords on managed devices.

"This feature will help prevent accidental recovery password disclosure as part of manual BitLocker drive unlock by users," Microsoft explains.

