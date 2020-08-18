Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra: How to pre-order Samsung's latest phones

Last week, Samsung announced the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra during its latest Samsung Unpacked event. Both phones will release on Friday, Aug. 21, but pre-orders are now open. Here, you'll find all the carriers and retailers that are accepting pre-orders, along with their pricing and any available deals. There are a number of special discounts for those who buy one first.

Check out some of the best Note 20 offers we've found below.

Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra: What's the difference?

Samsung is selling one configuration of the Note 20 in the US. It comes with 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. It also features a 6.7-inch FHD+ screen with a hole-punch camera and is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. The Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra model below are both 5G-ready and support for mmWave and sub-6Ghz coverage.

The Note 20 Ultra is the larger model of the new Note 20 series, with a 6.9-inch QHD+ OLED screen and a 120Hz refresh rate comes. There are two configurations available. Each comes with 12GB of RAM, but you can choose between a 128GB model or one with 512GB of storage. This model also features microSD support, unlike the standard Note 20.

Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra: When will they be available?

Pre-orders are now open for the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

Both phones will officially launch Friday, Aug. 21.

Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra: How to pre-order your phone

Samsung When you pre-order between Aug. 6 and Aug. 20 through Samsung, you will get a $100 Samsung credit with the Note 20 or a $150 credit with the Note 20 Ultra. This credit can only go toward future purchases of "curated bundles and select products like Samsung TVs, Galaxy Buds Live, tablets, and more." You can pre-order an unlocked or a carrier-specific version of either phone using the Shop Samsung app or Samsung's website. Keep in mind if you placed a reservation for a Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra pre-order ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on Aug. 5, you will get an additional $50 credit as well. View Now at Samsung's website Shop Samsung app

Amazon Amazon is offering the Note 20 starting at $999 and the Note 20 Ultra starting at $1,299. Both models are available unlocked -- but there aren't any special bonuses or credits included. View Now at Amazon (Note 20) Amazon (Note 20 Ultra)

Best Buy Best Buy wi carry both the Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra. You can save up to $700 on either device with a new activation and a trade-in. You can activate your phone through Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint/T-Mobile, or you can purchase a carrier-unlocked model from Best Buy. View Now at Best Buy (Note 20) Best Buy (Note 20 Ultra)

Verizon Verizon customers can get the Note 20 by paying $41.66 per month over 24 months, or the Note 20 Ultra on a plan of $54.16 per month for 24 months. It's available in three colors: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, and Mystic Green. The carrier is running several promotions, too, such as a buy-one-get-one-free deal or up to $500 in credit if you're upgrading and on an Unlimited plan. Check the fine print on Verizon's site for more details. View Now at Verizon (Note 20) Verizon (Note 20 Ultra)

T-Mobile T-Mobile is offering the Note 20 starting at $41.67 a month, while the 128GB Note 20 Ultra starts at $54.17 a month (the 512GB Note 20 Ultra is also $54.17 a month with $150 down). If you buy a Note 20 and add a line to your account, you'll get up to $1,000 off another Note 20 -- making the base model free. You will get the money back in billing credits over a 24-month period. You can also get up to $500 off if you trade in a phone. View Now at T-Mobile (Note 20) T-Mobile (Note 20 Ultra)