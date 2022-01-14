Get 1TB of data backup and the most secure storage for a lifetime at just $50

StackCommerce

It's way too easy these days to lose your precious data. It can disappear in the blink of an eye due to all manner of causes, such as natural disasters, viruses or worms, unexpected computer malfunctions, and much more. And the consequences can be brutal. So why take chances when protecting it is such a simple process? With Degoo Premium: Lifetime 1TB Backup Plan, you can get the peace of mind that you never again have to worry about what that brings.

The concept of how much 1TB of storage actually gets you might be a bit vague, but it might help to know that it's more than what's offered by Dropbox, Google Drive, and One Drive all put together. That means you can take advantage of that excellent dual 4K camera drone deal and not be the least concerned about where you're going to put all of the awesome stills and vids you'll be shooting. You also won't have to worry about the safety of your most sensitive data because it's all protected by military-grade 256-bit AES encryption.

Of course, it's no help to have a great service if you won't use it because it's too complicated or time-consuming. That's why one of Degoo's best features is how user-friendly it is. The program has automatic file detection, so your backups are kept up-to-date with no added effort from you at all. In fact, the backups replicate themselves in real-time as they are performed for added protection. It simply doesn't get any easier or safer than that.

Best of all, you can install the program on as many devices as you wish. And though your data might be spread across that vast amount of space, you will still see extremely high-speed data transfers. Managing your files has never been easier, and you'll still be able to share them by link or email easily.

Users love Degoo. It's rated 4 out 5 stars on the G2 tech review website, and verified purchaser Thanh Bình N. rated it 5 stars, saying: "It is very easy to use and very helpful. I use it to backup my files to save them online. I recommend using this product."

Don't miss this opportunity to have 1TB of storage and automatic backup on all your devices; get Degoo Premium: Lifetime 1TB Backup Plan now while it's on sale for just $49.99.

Prices are subject to change.