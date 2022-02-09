Why you can trust ZDNet
Get 2 years of maximum VPN protection for up to 10 devices for only $65

Browse safely from anywhere while enjoying all of your favorite entertainment.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

It looks like global travel is quickly returning to normal, which is terrific, but it usually means more browsing on public WiFi networks. So you'll want to be particularly careful in protecting your data and privacy. WeVPN can help you with both, not to mention banishing those pesky messages about content not being available in your location.

While there are multiple excellent reasons for using a VPN, security is number one. WeVPN makes it possible for you to enjoy a more secure online experience without being bothered by malicious ads and other malware, trackers, or crypto miners. In addition, it provides end-to-end protection of the highest grade.

The service employs split tunneling, so only specific traffic goes through the VPN's tunnel. It protects you from MITM attacks and DNS poisoning and provides a kill switch in the event your VPN connection drops. Sealed Server technology (SST) is used to keep your data inaccessible and even wipes it all when you restart your device. 

WeVPN: Fast, Secure & Affordable VPN Service

$64.95 at ZDNet Academy

Your privacy is assured with a strict no-logs policy, advanced leak protection, and shared IP addresses to make it impossible for anyone to track your internet usage. WeVPN also includes several conveniences, such as 66 ultra-fast global servers that allow you to enjoy your favorite content no matter where you are without buffering or censorship.

You can set Windows to automatically connect to the servers and choose the best one depending on your location, latency, server load, and more. Plus, customer support is available 24/7. Best of all, you can connect up to 10 devices at a time. So it's easy to see why WeVPN has earned a superb 4.4 out of 5 stars rating on Trustpilot.

Don't pass up this chance to have two years of secure browsing from anywhere. Get WeVPN: Fast, Secure & Affordable VPN Service today while it's only $64.95, or 75% off.

Prices subject to change.

