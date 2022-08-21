Get 5 years of access to this easy app builder for just $50

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.
Did you know that you can create mobile apps without knowing how to code? That's right, all you need is a good app builder. And right now, you can start building both Android and iOS apps with a five-year AppMySite Mobile App Builder Pro Plan for only $49.99.
AppMySite makes app development uncomplicated. It offers an extensive library of premium designs that you can easily customize to your liking, and you can also upload your own images or artwork for a truly unique experience.
Featured on AppSumo, UpCity, Starter Story, and other platforms, AppMySite offers you ultimate control. You can create a splash screen, icons, and more in mere minutes. The result is that you have an endless combination of high-quality images and illustrations.
You can create a mobile app from your company's website by simply syncing in real-time to auto-populate the content. The app will have sorting and filter options, smart search and more. Managing it will be a breeze, as well, because you can update settings, add new features, and even create new builds with just one click.
When you're done, just test your app on real mobile devices, as well as multiple emulators. It's no wonder that AppMySite is rated 4.7 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot and an even more impressive 4.8 stars out of 5 on Capterra.
If your business doesn't have a mobile app, you could be missing out on a considerable number of customers. AppMySite Mobile App Builder can help, and you can purchase a five-year Pro Plan today for only $49.99.