Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

This digital marketplace has all of the art you need

Check out Fine Art America for decorating your home and buying gifts.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

There are a lot of correlations between art and positive growth for humans of all shapes and sizes. A variety of studies have shown that viewing art can decrease stress levels, improve critical thinking, and even help you deal with mental exhaustion. With just this in mind, gifting yourself beautiful work might be a strategically brilliant and beneficial move when moving into or fixing up a space. And with Mother's Day around the corner, gifting a print to a loved one might not be a bad idea either. 

Of course, it's tough and broad and overwhelming just to set out to buy a piece of art. Where do you start? You can walk into a gallery and face works priced in the thousands without any idea of their actual value. You can also walk into a thrift shop and find old pieces for dollars, worn and torn. For a middle ground of fresh, new quality that's still affordable -- check out Fine Art America

Featuring a vast collection of affordable, recognizable, and new posters and prints of a wide variety -- this marketplace has something for everyone. While that sort of comprehensive, wide range of choices makes Fine Art America a place you can find the art you need, it might also seem overwhelming for newcomers to the site. No worries, organized by Wall Art, Home Decor, Tech, and several other specialty collections, it's easy to cruise right to an artist, vibe, or style of work that will suit your search.

Fine Art America

View now

For ZDNet's tech-forward readership, Fine Art America's fabulous collection of designer iPhone cases will absolutely blow your mind. Protect one of your favorite Apple devices with a charming panda bear, your favorite cartoons, fantasy worlds, and more. 

As you get into the curated art collections on the Fine Art America website, you can choose from thousands of works that are hand-picked by staff members and represent the works of hundreds of thousands of artists based around the globe. You can filter your search based on products you're looking for, house styles, rooms you're decorating, and so on. You can also tap into specialty collections celebrating the Beatles, Norman Rockwell, and more. 

When you place an order with Fine Art America, you can trust that the service will be quality. Their team has successfully facilitated over 5 million shipments to customers around the world, and it's earned a 4.6-star rating on SiteJabber in the process. Fine Art America is also trusted by over 100 major brands, including Major League Baseball and Vogue. 

Decorate your home better for less with Fine Art America

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Home & Office | ZDNet Recommends
Show Comments