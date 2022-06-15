Get 50TB of lifetime cloud storage and automatic backups for under $250

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

There are many ways for your computer files to disappear forever: accidents, malware, computer malfunctions, the list goes on. And if you don't back your files up, the consequences can be devastating. So there's no reason to take chances when Degoo automatically performs encrypted backups. And right now, you can get 50TB of lifetime storage with a Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan for $239.99 using coupon code DEGOO before July 31.

Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox combined don't even total 50TB. With Degoo, you shouldn't have to about how many files you need to save. Additionally, you can save as many songs, photos, and even stunning high-definition drone footage as you want. Plus, Degoo protects your uploads with military-grade 256-bit AES encryption for maximum security.

Of course, no matter how great a service is, it won't do you any good if it's complicated to use. Fortunately, Degoo is user-friendly in that it automatically detects new or changed files, and it replicates uploads as they're being backed up. Files are easy to share by either link or email as well.

Having such enormous storage and encrypted automatic backups can make your life easier and bring peace of mind. Plus, you can use this plan on unlimited devices, so you may back up files on your laptop, tablet, phone, and desktop computer. These features and more have earned Degoo a 4 out of 5 stars on G2. Meanwhile, TechRadar notes that Degoo is a "snappy, simple backup with an emphasis on photos."

A 50TB lifetime subscription to a Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan usually costs $14,400, but you can purchase one today for just $239.99 if you use code DEGOO at checkout before July 31.