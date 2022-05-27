/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet
ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Until May 31, these two wide-angle dual camera drones cost the same as one

When you have two amazing drones with all the best features, you can charge one while shooting stunning footage with the other.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

ZDNet Recommends

Getting a brand new fully-featured drone is pretty exciting, but getting two new 4K wide-angle dual-camera drones for the price of one is even better. And until May 31, that's exactly what you get with the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drones Bundle during our Memorial Day sale. You don't even need a coupon code.

In addition to 4K front cameras and 720p bottom cameras, both of the drones have all of your favorite features. You can fly them without needing to adjust the position with headless mode, and they'll find their way back with a one-key return. Attitude hold will keep them stable as they hover, which makes it a lot easier to get stunning high-def video footage and beautiful still photos from up high.

Naturally, there is a remote control, Wi-Fi connectivity, and a number of other features. There is a 4-channel mode on both drones that allows them to go up and down, forward and backwards, sideways in both directions, and even into a 360 roll.

Of course, the drones differ in a few ways. The Flying Fox has gesture control and two-finger photography so that you can take photos and record videos with just hand gestures. You can also control both of them within 260 to 300 ft, but you get an extra 20 feet with the Flying Fox plus slightly more wide-angle capability, folding arms, and three flight speeds.

Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drones Bundle

 $174.99 at ZDNet Academy

The Alpha Z Pro still has a lot to love, though. As TheNextWeb.com points out:

"With sturdy construction, a host of cool flying features and a gorgeous 4K camera, the Ninja Dragon Alpha Z is a stellar addition to any drone fleet."

Now you can have double the drone fun and footage, charging one as you fly the other. And with so many affordable external drives and cloud storage options available, you don't even have to worry about file sizes; you can keep every stunning shot you make.

Get the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drones Bundle before May 31 so you can take advantage of the price drop during our Memorial Day Sale and get both drones for only $159.99 instead of their usual retail price of $398.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

How to stop spam messages on your iPhone with this almost-secret hidden switch
messages.jpg

How to stop spam messages on your iPhone with this almost-secret hidden switch

Security
The 5 best tiny houses of 2022: Modern tiny homes
Placeholder product image alt text

The 5 best tiny houses of 2022: Modern tiny homes

Home & Office
This hidden iPhone feature makes you sound better on calls
Control Center icon in macOS

This hidden iPhone feature makes you sound better on calls

iPhone