Get a $10 e-gift card when you buy a Sam's Club membership for just $15

Since the cost of living is still skyrocketing, it's wise to grab great discounts wherever and whenever you can find them. For example, you can get 72% off a one-year Sam's Club membership, dropping the price to just $14.99. Plus, you'll receive a $10 e-gift card sent straight to your email.

Although Sam's is famous for its excellent grocery discounts, you'll find amazing bargains on a wide variety of high-quality products. Sam's can sell goods at prices that traditional retailers can't match because it uses a limited-item business model through a warehouse membership. You'll find everything from furniture, clothes, jewelry, baby products, electronics, and more.

Yet, while members love the discounted products, they also appreciate Sam's Club's services. For example, you'll find discounts on car rentals, hotels, movies, and live events all over the world. Health screenings such as hearing aid checks and hearing tests are also available. Plus, many branches offer optometrist appointments and optical departments with discounted frames and lenses for members only.

Sam's even offers business members discount services through third parties such as employee health insurance, payroll management, and even business credit cards and small-business loans. There is also a Sam's Club Mastercard for regular members that offer you 5% on gas, 3% back on food, and 1% for other purchases.

Best of all, if you get a Sam's Club membership now, you will get a $10 complimentary e-gift card for even more savings. You can use it at Walmart and Walmart.com, as well as at Sam's Club stores and website.

There's no risk involved, either. Sam's will refund your entire membership fee if you aren't satisfied. As many other members have, verified purchaser Kathy M. gave this deal a perfect five stars and said, "I love the Sam's Club membership because I like to shop in bulk and they have items other stores do not have!"

Treat yourself to 12 months of great bargains. Sign up now for a one-year Sam's Club Membership for only $14.99 plus a $10 e-gift card.