Train to become a highly-paid AWS professional for just $60

It's predicted that in just a few years, by 2025, over 95% of new digital workloads will be deployed on cloud-native platforms. That's up from only 30% last year. And Amazon Web Services is one of the top three cloud platforms in the world. So it stands to reason that developing AWS skills can be a smart career move.

Of course, few people want to try to squeeze tuition fees into their budgets or another commute into their schedules. And, fortunately, you don't have to. In just a handful of courses over 40 hours, you can learn enough to become a well-paid AWS professional with the 2021 Amazon Web Services Certification Training Bundle.

You can learn the basics of cloud computing with AWS in "AWS Technical Essentials Certification Training." It teaches you the concepts, terminology, deployment options, and benefits of AWS to work with it efficiently.

Next, follow up with the "AWS Solution Architect Certification Training Course," which explains how to identify the best solutions for estimating costs, moving operations to the cloud from onsite, and more. And just like that, you'll be among the certified AWS solution architects who take home around $126,000 a year.

The "AWS SysOps Associate Certification" course can teach you how to move entire operations to the cloud. You will gain valuable expertise in the technical skills required to deploy, operate and manage fault-tolerant systems.

In the "Puppet Training Certification" course, you'll learn how to proficiently handle Puppet, a tool that can automate the IT infrastructure of an entire network. The lessons cover installing Puppet, managing its infrastructure, and more. In addition, they demonstrate using Puppet for performance, redundancy, and scalability.

