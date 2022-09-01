Get a 64GB flash drive with four built-in connectors for just $23

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.
Are you tired of seeing the "lack of storage message" on your phone? Or of not being able to transfer files between different operating systems? Then you can appreciate how much simpler it would be to use a flash drive as a go-between. Even your devices have different port types, a flash drive with multiple built-in ports solves that problem nicely.
This 4-in-1 drive offers a roomy 64GB of fast flash storage for your files, and it has USB-C, micro-USB, USB 3.0, and Lightning connectors built in. You can move large music, image, and video files from your phone to a computer or tablet and vice versa, regardless of whether they are stored on Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android devices.
For instance, if you have photos on an older laptop and want to move them to your phone, insert the flash drive into the computer's USB port, transfer the images, move the drive to your phone using one of the other connectors, and share the photos again. Or if you have entertainment downloaded to your phone that you want to watch on your laptop's larger screen, reverse the process. It couldn't be any easier.
At under two inches in diameter and weighing only half an ounce, this flash drive is portable enough to take anywhere. And the sleek silver case is eye-catching enough to make it difficult to lose.
Enjoy an extra 64GB of storage with high data transmission speeds; get the 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive today while it's available for only $22.99 -- that's 23% off.