Get a cutting-edge medical alert smartwatch that doesn't require a phone for $99

The Lutiband Smartwatch can do so much more than any other smartwatch or medical alert device.
Smartwatches can be lifesavers and their technology is constantly improving. But some of their most essential functions require being close to or connected to a smartphone, which can be a major drawback for a large segment of the population that is most in need of being monitored. So if you or a loved one requires a standalone cutting-edge medical alert device, a LutiBand Smartwatch may be just what you need.

Billed as the next generation of medical alert devices, this smartwatch is what LutiBand claims to be the first wearable that directly notifies first responders in an emergency. Real-time information is sent to 911 in the USA and will soon be expanded globally. An international 4G LTE sim card is pre-installed. And with the mobile app, you can always see its location. You can also set a geofence, so alerts are sent whenever the wearer steps outside its boundaries.

The watch saves locations from the previous 30 days, and you can view its path in case the user gets lost or finds themselves in an emergency. Users can create a list of trusted places to send alerts when they have been safely reached or left. Additionally, you can set up the smartwatch so that information is shared with loved ones. If the user needs help, LutiBand will call emergency services, providing the user's location and vital signs, including blood pressure, heart rate, temperature, and more. 

The LutiBand also has fall detection with alerts and automatic calls to emergency services and Medical ID and reminders to take medication. Text and audio messages can be sent and received. Questions can be asked by text and audio, with the person wearing the watch able to answer YES or NO.

The LutiBand can do all of this and so much more. While there are many ways advanced technology has brought us fun gadgets and brightened our homes, few improvements have been more important than keeping our loved ones or us safe.

Get a LutiBand Smartwatch: The Next Generation of Medical Alert Devices today, while it's on sale for only $99, a 41% discount off the usual $169 retail price.

