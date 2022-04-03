Get a folding drone with a 4K camera and extra batteries starting at $75

StackCommerce

Now that international travel is returning, we may soon get to visit exotic locations that have been out of reach for the last two years. And one way to capture breathtaking images and videos during your travels is with a lightweight 4K folding dual-camera drone.

One such bargain is this Foldable HD Dual Camera Mini Drone by Genius Depot. Although priced at less than $100, this mini drone has features usually seen in pricier models. Dual cameras let you choose between shooting using the frontal view camera or the one located underneath the drone. The drone can ascend up to 100 meters in the air, allowing you to capture bird's-eye shots. Plus, the 4K frontal camera can be manually adjusted to 90 degrees to take stunning landscape images.

There's very little chance of collisions because the three sides of the drone are equipped with obstacle avoidance and intelligent hovering systems. You could even train it indoors. You can control the drone in three ways using: an app on your mobile device, the battery-operated remote, or both. Additionally, the drone can take off and return with just one click.

While most drones would work wonderfully with these features, this model is built to be taken anywhere. Its small size becomes even more compact when you fold it up into the included case. And with the original battery, you'll get 15 to 20 minutes of flying time, but you can purchase extras for more fun in the air.

It's not often you find a 4K dual-camera drone that fits securely in your bag without hogging more than its fair share of space. So you may want to take advantage of the current discount off the Foldable HD Dual Camera Mini Drone and purchase it for only $74.99. You can also double the fun with the two-battery pack at just $79.99, or triple your flying time with three batteries for only $84.99.