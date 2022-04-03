Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Get a folding drone with a 4K camera and extra batteries starting at $75

Not only does this drone have two cameras, but you can double or triple its flight time for just a few more dollars

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

Now that international travel is returning, we may soon get to visit exotic locations that have been out of reach for the last two years. And one way to capture breathtaking images and videos during your travels is with a lightweight 4K folding dual-camera drone.  

One such bargain is this Foldable HD Dual Camera Mini Drone by Genius Depot. Although priced at less than $100, this mini drone has features usually seen in pricier models. Dual cameras let you choose between shooting using the frontal view camera or the one located underneath the drone. The drone can ascend up to 100 meters in the air, allowing you to capture bird's-eye shots. Plus, the 4K frontal camera can be manually adjusted to 90 degrees to take stunning landscape images. 

There's very little chance of collisions because the three sides of the drone are equipped with obstacle avoidance and intelligent hovering systems. You could even train it indoors. You can control the drone in three ways using: an app on your mobile device, the battery-operated remote, or both. Additionally, the drone can take off and return with just one click.

Foldable HD Dual Camera Mini Drone

$74.99 at ZDNet Academy

While most drones would work wonderfully with these features, this model is built to be taken anywhere. Its small size becomes even more compact when you fold it up into the included case. And with the original battery, you'll get 15 to 20 minutes of flying time, but you can purchase extras for more fun in the air.

It's not often you find a 4K dual-camera drone that fits securely in your bag without hogging more than its fair share of space. So you may want to take advantage of the current discount off the Foldable HD Dual Camera Mini Drone and purchase it for only $74.99. You can also double the fun with the two-battery pack at just $79.99, or triple your flying time with three batteries for only $84.99.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

AI & Robotics | Delivery Drones | ZDNet Recommends
Show Comments

Related