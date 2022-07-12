/>
Get a full HD dashcam to record every drive you take for just $40 until July 14

This dashcam automatically locks in the footage if it senses a collision and has a 120° viewing angle to record others who may be endangering drivers.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Summer's in full swing, and the airlines are having a meltdown, so it's the perfect time for a road trip. Unfortunately, accidents happen. And whether it's yours or one you witness, video evidence is often even more accurate than the accounts of observers, which means a powerful, affordable dashcam can be an excellent investment.

ZDNet Recommends

So you may want to pick up a myGEKOgear Orbit 110 Full HD Dashcam while you can get it for just $39.99 during our Deal Days sale. But don't wait too long, because the sale ends July 14.

The Orbit 110 has a sleekly compact build that was designed specifically to keep the space in front of your windshield clear. And it comes with a suction mount to make sure your dashcam stays where you put it.

This dashcam has a viewing angle of 120°, which allows it to capture more of the road. So it's also great for recording any behavior of drivers, cyclists, and even pedestrians who might be endangering others. The video processor is powerful, with a 1080p resolution, so you may be assured that the captured footage provides the highest clarity.

The built-in CMOS sensor also renders clear imaging day or night, offering well-lit videos even from situations with low light. Even more important, the Orbit 111 also has a G-sensor built-in that locks onto all emergency files automatically if it senses a collision or even drastic braking.

Users are able to view settings and their footage on a 1.5" LCD screen. While an 8GB microSD card is included with the Orbit 111, the unit is expandable all the way up to 32GB. A 12-24V car charger comes with the unit, as well.

myGEKOgear Orbit 110 Full HD Dashcam

 $49.99 at ZDNet Academy

So it's easy to see why verified buyers such as Patrick Whitlow give the Orbit 111 a 5-star rating. He said: "The price is right for the camera; it works great to keep track of your drive. I seem to drive slower now that there is a record of what I'm doing."

Whether you're going across town, crossing the country on a road trip, or moving for a new job, now's the time to start recording smooth road videos with a full HD dashcam.

Get a myGEKOgear Orbit 110 Full HD Dashcam while it's discounted 60% from the $99 retail price during our Deal Days sale until July 14, and you can have it for just $39.99.

