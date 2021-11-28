Get a lifetime of learning with this bundle that grants you access to Rosetta Stone and thousands of expert-led courses

StackCommerce

Gandhi once said, "Learn as if you were to live forever." This means that your thirst for knowledge should never falter even if you're outside the constraints of a classroom. You shouldn't be afraid to try new things and acquire new knowledge. Doing so will not only help you professionally but will also help you grow as a person.

The good news is you don't have to spend much to satiate your hankering continuous learning. The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone gives you unfettered access to thousands of online courses and a subscription to an award-winning language learning app for an extra 10% off this Cyber Monday. All you have to do is enter the code LEARN10NOW.

First things first, this bundle lets you enjoy unlimited access to StackSkills, a premier online learning platform designed to help you gain mastery of the most in-demand skills in today's job market. Whether you're looking to land a promotion, pivot to a different career path, or kickstart a side hustle, you can engage in online courses to learn the skills that matter most to your goal. From marketing and growth hacking to iOS development and blockchain, the thousands of courses available on the platform are ahead of the hottest trends to stay relevant and up-to-date. All instructors are experts in their respective fields as well, so you know you're only learning from the best.

The second part of the bundle is a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone, a language learning software trusted for years by organizations like NASA, Calvin Klein, and TripAdvisor. It offers an intuitive, immersive training method to have you reading, writing, and speaking the language of your choice like a natural. It uses speech recognition technology to evaluate and improve your accent with instant feedback and it lets you use the built-in advanced speech engine to compare your accent to native speakers. With the app, not only will you learn basic conversational skills like shopping, ordering, and taking a taxi, but you'll also acquire intermediate language skills like sharing opinions and discussing pop culture.

The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone normally costs $1794, but with code LEARN10NOW, you can get it on sale for $134.20.