Get a photography course and award-winning AI software with Luminar for $40

Camera technology has reached the point where nearly anyone can take professional-looking photos with the latest phones and drones. However, if you equalize the camera gear, the element that sets pros apart from amateurs is proper training. And fortunately, that training doesn't have to be expensive.

If you want to learn the skills necessary to become a professional photographer, it's hard to beat the resources in the Complete Award-Winning Luminar AI Bundle. It includes an entire course on lifestyle photography, numerous templates, and a lifetime license to award-winning imaging software powered by artificial intelligence. It's discounted by 82% now, but the promo ends on March 22. So this is your last chance to get it for only $39.99.

Luminar AI can be used as a standalone app or as a plugin for Lightroom and Photoshop, but its AI tools are available exclusively in-app. The program's adjustable features allow you to bypass much of the repetitive work involved in manual editing, such as copying an edit and applying it to an entire series of images. Luminar's AI tools make working with landscapes, skin, and faces a breeze. Plus, you can handle complex tasks with a single click, so there's not much of a learning curve. Simply view a short introduction, then dive right into editing.

The software analyzes your uploaded images then suggests templates with adjustable presets as a base to begin editing. And since professional photographers created the presets, you'll be off to a great start. The bundle also comes with 10 travel photo templates, 12 landscape templates, and 10 black and white templates.

Finally, the "Learn Lifestyle Photography eCourse" is taught by husband and wife duo Chelle and Dan, two professional photographers. They will teach you how to plan a photoshoot and edit shots with Luminar AI. They also share dozens of practical tips on the basics of posing, location scouting, storytelling, and self-portraits.

It's no surprise that Luminar AI has won several awards, such as the 2021 Red Dot Award for outstanding user interface design. It's also rated an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot. So if you'd like an affordable way to learn photography, get the Complete Award-Winning Luminar AI Bundle for just $39.99 before March 22.