Get a pocket-sized Apple Watch charger you can take anywhere for just $20

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.
Apple Watches are fabulous, and some models such as the Apple Watch Ultra boast impressive battery life. However, some apps will drain their batteries faster than most. And no one wants to carry a bulky power bank just to get a quick charge, which is why you may want to pick up this portable, pocket-sized wireless Apple Watch charger by Go Gadgets for just $19.99.
It may look and function like a keychain, but this tiny charger can slip into your pocket easily and be carried everywhere, even when you're exercising. And since it's wireless, it might replace the OEM charger Apple provides with all of its smartwatches. Simply place your Apple Watch on the magnetic base, and press the power button for three seconds. Your watch will power up charging thanks to the charger's microcomputer electronic system. It contains a 950mAh battery, and you can check its capacity using the four LED indicator lights.
The charger's magnetic absorption is so strong that you can freely adjust the angle without deviating from the center. And it has the ultimate safety measures built in, including overheating, short-circuiting, over-voltage, and over-current protection.
The keychain is compatible with every Apple Watch series, and if both devices are low on battery, you can charge them at the same time. It's no wonder customers rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars. For example, verified buyer John H. shared, "All of the connections needed in one place makes it easy to travel. The price is right and the quality is excellent!"
Why worry about your watch dying when you can get an Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain for just $19.99, down from $49?