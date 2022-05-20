Why you can trust ZDNet
Stream millions of podcasts and over 100,000 radio stations from around the world

TuneIn lets you listen to 24/7 news, live sports, music, and more.

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners.

If you want a diverse range of entertainment, limiting yourself to local broadcasting stations can feel frustrating. You'll miss out on events happening across the country -- or even on the other side of the planet. But with a global audio streaming service like TuneIn, you can listen to live news, music, sports, and more.

With TuneIn, you'll get live commercial-free news 24/7 from premium sources, such as MSNBC and CNN, and local stations. TuneIn also offers a wide range of podcasts, from niche favorites to current chart-toppers, such as NYT's The Daily, NPR's Up First, and more.

You can get all the live sports and sports talk you want no matter where you are. Choose from podcasts that cover football, basketball, baseball, and hockey. Listen to live play-by-play of NHL, MLB, and college games. Check out sports talk shows from local, national, and global stations like talkSPORT and ESPN. You can even choose your teams on the app for customized listening and game time notifications.

Of course, there's also music to suit any mood, whether you want to listen to local stations or the world's best AM/FM channels. You can listen to iHeartRadio stations across the US along with music channels like Classic Rock Hits, Country Roads, and Today's Hits.

TuneIn Audio Streaming: Premium Plan

$39.99 at ZDNet Academy

You can stream over 100,000 AM/FM and internet radio stations broadcasting from more than 200 countries. You can access TuneIn on hundreds of cars and connected devices, such as the Apple Watch, Alexa, Amazon Echo, Chromecast, Roku, Google Home, Sonos, Bose, and CarPlay. There are also apps for your desktops, laptops, and mobile devices, which you can pair with a portable speaker.

Both users and reviewers love TuneIn. It has an average rating of 9.2 out of 10 on CNET and 4.7 out of 5 stars on Google Play. It also earned 4.7 out of 5 stars and an Editor's Choice award on the App Store. 

Don't miss this chance to listen to live news, sports, music, and more worldwide. Get a TuneIn Audio Streaming: Premium Plan today while it's on sale for just $39.99 -- a 66% discount off the regular $119 MSRP.

