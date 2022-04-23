Why you can trust ZDNet
Get a refurbished MacBook Air at 60% off the original price

A MacBook Air is a great travel laptop, but it can be quite expensive brand new. Refurbished models offer similar features for less.

 StackCommerce

The combination of more remote work available and the world opening up to travel again has a lot of workers fulfilling a lifelong dream to work from anywhere, not just at home. But if that's the route you want to take, you'll need the right equipment and services, and an ultra-lightweight laptop is at the top of the list. However, they can be pretty pricey, which makes this refurbished 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air from 2015 worth looking at.

The laptop weighs under three pounds and has up to 12 hours of battery life, so it'll be easy to travel with. Whether streaming movies or playing games, you'll enjoy the crystal clear widescreen's 1440x900. 

Buying refurbished means you can enjoy all the features the MacBook Air offers at a significantly reduced price. The laptop's Grade B rating means it will only have light scuffing at most on the case or bevel, while the body will have no more than light dents or scratches. A black plastic case and MagSafe charger are also included with this deal.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (2015) i5, 1.6GHz 4GB RAM 256GB - Silver

$365.99 at ZDNet Academy

Also, if you want to experience epic surround sound while giving your ears a rest from earbuds and headphones, this pocket-sized speaker is a perfect travel accessory.

If you need a great travel laptop, get the Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (2015) i5, 1.6GHz 4GB RAM 256GB -- Silver (Refurbished) on sale for only $365.99, a 66% discount off the original $1,109 MSRP. Or, if you need a little more memory, you can get the 8GB RAM version for $388.99, a 68% discount off the original MSRP of $1,249.

