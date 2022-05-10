Why you can trust ZDNet
Get lifetime access to 2TB of cloud storage for only $50

Prism Drive lets you store, secure and share up to 2TB worth of files, all accessible from any device.

 StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Trying to free up space on your computer, phone or tablet can be a hassle. But with photo, music, and video libraries growing by the year, you'll consume those bytes quickly. Fortunately, you can now get 2TB of affordable, lifetime cloud storage with Prism Drive.

Prism Drive offers lightning-fast cloud storage that allows you to free up space on your devices. You can conveniently keep all your files in one place, then access them from any of your devices.

You can upload all types of files, such as JPEG, MP4, PPT, XLS, and more, with simple drag-and-drop functionality, which you can also use to select and move files and folders. Moreover, you don't even need to download popular file types like MP4, JPEG, or MS Office files to view them — just preview them directly through Prism Drive.

Once you've uploaded your files, there is no limit to the number of devices you can use to access them. Also, Prism Drive meets or exceeds industry standards to ensure your data remains safe. The platform uses robust transfer encryption and complies entirely with all privacy laws.

Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription

$49 at ZDNet Academy

There is also no limit on the amount of shared traffic you can use. Simply create password-protected links to share large files like audio, video, images, and graphics with your friends, family, or colleagues. Prism Drive even lets you access deleted files; they're stored and recoverable from the trash folder for 30 days.

Prism Drive is a simple, fast, and secure solution that lets you save all types of files from all your devices and then access them from anywhere. It's no wonder that users love it. Verified user Amir Khulad, for instance, said, "Easy to download and use. I bought 2TB for one year and this will help keep all my data safe in one location and give me the easy access I need to use it."

Free up space on your computer or devices with 2TB of cloud storage. Get a Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription now for just $49.

