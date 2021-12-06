New users to the Gadget Discovery Club can get a year's subscription for just $90

StackCommerce

Must read These weird gadgets are actually super useful I get a lot of weird and sometimes wonderful gadgets across my desk, and some end up impressing me by actually being extremely useful. Read More

Are you a gadget freak who loves discovering innovative gadgets and niche tech products? Then you would just love having a gadget subscription box delivered to your door every three months, and that's exactly what the Gadget Discovery Club does. If you haven't gotten around to trying it yet or haven't even heard of it, then you're in luck, because this Gadget Discovery Club: Quarterly Tech Box offer allows new users to get their first box for only $90, instead of the usual $99 quarterly price.

Gadget Discovery Club is the number one gadget subscription box in the world. It provides exciting experiences right in your home by delivering the most unique, innovative gadgets to you every three months. Unlike some subscription boxes, Gadget Discovery Club provides free shipping and free returns. So you get to discover all kinds of new gadgets completely risk-free.

Every quarter, you'll receive a mystery box that holds up to four gadgets of the highest quality. They will include products such as smartphone gadgets, the most recent music tech, Smart Home devices, and more. Since the tech experts at Gadget Discovery Club buy from brands directly, you will get excellent deals because every gadget box will have a retail value of more than $150.

Subscribers and reviewers alike think Gadget Discovery Club subscription boxes are amazing. It has a customer rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars from more than 2,000 reviews. GQ says that it's "Fun, exciting, and something different for tech lovers." WIRED calls it the "Tech you didn't know you needed." And TechRadar says it gives you "That Christmas feeling of a gadget surprise." Oh, and if you love apps and software every bit as much as physical products, check out these 20 options.

New users can get their first Gadget Discovery Club: Quarterly Tech Box today for just $90, instead of the normal MSRP of $99, and cancel any time after that or be billed automatically every quarter.