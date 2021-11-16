Get great deals on solar-powered charging solutions during this pre-Black Friday sale

StackCommerce

If you love getting away from civilization, but have a hard time charging your devices off the grid, then you need to check out these deals. Available for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale, these solar-powered charging solutions will keep you going. You'll have so much power that you might even be able to bring a portable monitor to boost your productivity.

Sun Chaser 20,000mAh Solar-Powered Wireless Phone Charger

The perfect outdoor charger, this Sun Chaser product can charge up to three devices with a cable or Qi Wireless.

Get the Sun Chaser 20,000mAh Solar-Powered Wireless Phone Charger for $50.99 (reg. $129) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

SolarEnergy Mini: Solar Panel + Power Bank Bundle

With a collapsible, weather-resistant design, this 10W solar power panel and 10Wh power bank combo can go anywhere.

Get SolarEnergy Mini: Solar Panel + Power Bank Bundle for $98.60 (reg. $139) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

HomePower ONE: Backup Battery Power Station

Get up to seven days of portable power for your devices with a backup station powered by battery cells equal to the ones in electric vehicles.

Get HomePower ONE: Backup Battery Power Station for $807.49 (reg. $1,299) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Generark Solar Generator: HomePower ONE + SolarPower ONE

A combination of 200W power output and 1,002Wh power station equals a portable power supply that can handle super-fast charging and home appliances.

Get Generark Solar Generator: HomePower ONE + SolarPower ONE for $1,189.15 (reg. $1,897) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

EcoFlow 110W Solar Panel

Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, these chainable solar panels are waterproof and come with a foldable kickstand.

Get EcoFlow 110W Solar Panel for $246.49 (reg. $399) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

EcoFlow DELTA Power Station

When you've got big power needs, a power station with multiple ports and 6 AC outlets that can recharge up to 13 devices simultaneously 10 times faster than most portable power stations is tough to beat.

Get EcoFlow DELTA Power Station for $977.49 (reg. $1,399) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

EcoFlow RIVER Pro Portable Power Station

If you just want to go completely off the grid, then you'll like this 16.8-pound power station with three 600 watt AC outlets, a DC car outlet, and three USB ports, two of which are fast charging.

Get EcoFlow RIVER Pro Portable Power Station for $535.49 (reg. $649) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

EcoFlow RIVER Power Station with 110W Solar Panel

This super powerful solar panel and power bank combination is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon because it has everything you need if you want to take actual wall outlets with you when camping.

Get EcoFlow RIVER Power Station with 110W Solar Panel for $636.64 (reg. $748) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

EcoFlow RIVER Pro Power Station with 110W Solar Panel

This is a power station with a modular design and extra battery that provides the kind of reliable power that allows you to stay off the grid worry-free.

Get EcoFlow RIVER Pro Power Station with 110W Solar Panel for $832.99 (reg. $1,049) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel

There's nothing better than a lightweight power station that works in cloudy weather when it's your only power source.

Get EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel for $339.15 (reg. $449) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

EcoFlow DELTA + 110W Solar Panel

This is a powerful solar power duo that includes four high-conversion chainable solar panels and a power station with an eye-popping six 1,800 AC outlets.

Get EcoFlow DELTA + 110W Solar Panel for $1,223.15 (reg. $1,798) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

EcoFlow DELTA + 160W Solar Panel

When you're ready to leave the 110W panels behind, move up to the powerful portable solar panel system that employs an EcoFlow MPPT power station algorithm that delivers better performance even in cloudy environments.

Get EcoFlow DELTA + 160W Solar Panel for $1,274.15 (reg. $1,849) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

EcoFlow RIVER Max Portable Power Station

This is a portable power station that can power up to 10 devices simultaneously and has three 600W AC outlets.

Get EcoFlow RIVER Max Portable Power Station for $382.46 (reg. $599) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

EcoFlow RIVER Max + 110W Solar Panel

A unique modular design and extra battery are nice features on a solar power station with three 600W AC outlets that can power up to 10 devices simultaneously.

Get EcoFlow RIVER Max + 110W Solar Panel for $586.46 (reg. $889) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

EcoFlow RIVER Pro + 160W Solar Panel

The solar panel in this system is waterproof and foldable, the case turns into a kickstand, and the extra battery doubles this power station's capacity.

Get EcoFlow RIVER Pro + 160W Solar Panel for $849.96 (reg. $1,099) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.