Get lifetime VPN protection and 10TB of cloud storage for $77 this Valentine's Day

This convenient bundle ensures you won't have to worry about online security, running out of space on your computer, or losing your most critical files.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

ZDNet Recommends

If you're worried about your data, whether it's on your computer or via your browsing habits, you should consider a couple of failsafes that will make your life more convenient. And right now, you can do both in one fell swoop with the Lifetime Backup & Security Subscription Bundle. You'll never have to worry about your privacy or the security of your data while online, losing important files, or running out of space on your computer again. 

We've all gotten used to downloading big files between videos, music, software, high-quality photos, and more. Eventually, they will add up to the point that you'll have to start purging some to make room on your hard drive. Not only will that be a pain to deal with, but you will have so much at risk to lose from malware, accidents, malfunctions, and more.

With a Degoo Premium Lifetime Backup Plan, you get 10TB of storage and automatic backups that replicate themselves every time they occur. Degoo can be installed on an unlimited number of devices, so you're always covered. So if you're a photographer who needs plenty of space for project files, Degoo has your back. It's no wonder it's rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on the App Store.

The Lifetime Backup & Security Subscription Bundle

$89.99 at ZDNet Academy

Meanwhile, with a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, you can keep five devices protected online with military-grade encryption, a zero-logging policy, a kill switch, and more. Plus, VPN Unlimited offers more than 400 speedy servers in over 80 locations. That means you can enjoy all of your favorite content no matter where you are with no latency, buffering, or geographic restrictions. You also get the convenience of features such as Favorite Servers, Trusted Networks, Ping Tests, and much more.

Don't pass up this chance to have a lifetime of maximum VPN protection, 10TB storage, and backups. This Valentine's Day, get the Lifetime Backup & Security Subscription Bundle for only $76.49 by using coupon code VDAY2022 at checkout.

