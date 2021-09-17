Get over 75 hours of training in Python, artificial intelligence, machine learning and more for under $40

Not all tech jobs are created equal. Some, such as cybersecurity, data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, are always in high demand. Yet, even complete beginners can gain the skills they need to switch to an exciting new lucrative tech career from the easily affordable Premium Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence Super Bundle.

Novices can learn more about the popular, easy-to-learn programming language in "Python Basic and Advanced Functions". Or dive straight into machine learning and artificial intelligence even with no previous knowledge or experience with "Machine Learning for Absolute Beginners". Instructor John Bura has been creating games since 1997. He owns Mammoth Interactive, a game development studio that produces games for XBOX 360, Android, iPhones, and more.

"Machine Learning and Data Science Developer Certification Program" will teach you everything you know to get an important certification to make your resume shine. Students loved this course, rating it 4.6 out of 5 stars. Master important frameworks for deep learning in Python Data Science with "Tensorflow and Keras Masterclass For Machine Learning and AI in Python".

Once you've got a foundation in Python, you can move on to intermediate-level courses such as "Machine Learning with Python", "Deep Learning with Python", "Python Data Analysis & Visualization" and "Complete Machine Learning & Data Science with Python | A-Z", which uses real-world exercises. You'll also get practical experience using Python in the "Create an Image Detection App from Scratch using Machine Learning" course.

R is a programming language that is widely used among data miners and statisticians to develop statistical software and data analysis. In this bundle, "Machine Learning with R" takes a practical approach to advance your understanding of AI, and "Harness the Power of the H2O Framework For Machine Learning in R" builds on that foundation.

And remember, all of these skills are highly portable if you'd like to be a digital nomad working from exotic foreign destinations. So start brushing up on a new language, and don't pass up this opportunity to gain highly valued tech skills. Get The Premium Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence Super Bundle today while it's on sale for just $36.99.