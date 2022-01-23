Get rid of dead zones in your home with up to 20% off these long-range Wi-Fi boosters

StackCommerce

There is really no longer any reason why you should have to put up with slow connection speeds when browsing or gaming, no matter where you are in your home. The WiFi Booster Repeater Signal Amplifier (3-Pack) can make all of those issues a thing of the past.

This range extender employs cutting-edge software technology to connect to your existing WiFi network via Ethernet and enhance the internet signal to increase your speed all the way up to 300mbps. It is universally compatible, so you can use it with all standard 802.11b/g/n/a wireless internet routers. The signal booster has a long range with a reach of 2,640 square feet. You just have to place each one where it can take a signal and broadcast it to where your original router couldn't reach. Each unit will repeat the signal until your entire home is covered.

Whether you are playing games, chatting over video, trying to transfer files, or doing anything else online, you will no longer have to experience any delays. You can even take self-paced video training to switch to an exciting new tech career in 2022 without worrying about slow connection speeds.

Installation is about as easy as it gets. All you have to do is press the WPS button on the repeater, then press the WPS button on your router and then just put the repeater in whichever location of your home it will do the most good. You may have to try different places to determine which is the best. But if you go through the installation process, then simply walk to a "dead zone" in your home, it should become clear pretty quickly.

Don't pass up this chance to banish browsing and gaming delays in your home. Right now, you can get the WiFi Booster Repeater Signal Amplifier in either a 2-pack for $64.99 or a 3-pack for $94.99.

Prices subject to change.