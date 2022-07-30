Get this 3D printer that any kid will love while it's 25% off

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

If you've been searching for a genuinely extra-special gift for a child's birthday, holiday, or special occasion, you don't need to look any further. Because you'd have to search far and wide to find anything better than a toy that makes more toys while teaching a child about cutting-edge technology, which is exactly what you get with the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle.

As seen on Shark Tank, this 3D printer has been designed to make it easy for adults and kids to create and print toys at home. Not only is it controlled by simple one-touch actions, but unlike most 3D printers, a knife isn't required in order to remove prints. So it is much safer for children to use.

The Toybox 3D Printer comes with eight colors of non-toxic, biodegradable printer food, which is enough to make 100 to 300 toys. You'll be able to get started as soon as you open the box because everything you need is right inside.

You could certainly upload original designs if you like. But the companion app offers a catalog of existing designs that is constantly growing. There are items based upon The Cartoon Network, DC Comics, Hanna-Barbera, movies such as Polar Express and Elf, and so much more.

And remember, the skills that children learn from STEM and tech toys will serve them well long into the future, including important vocations. For instance, 3D printing is already an important part of the medical world.

Buyers are thrilled with their Toybox 3D printers. Like other verified purchasers, Scott Amendolaro gave it a 5-star rating, saying: "I purchased this for my Nephew. The Quality of the prints is very good. The one thing which sets this apart from other units is that it has a library of toys ready to print, and you can do it over WIFI instead of using an SD card. Very happy with the purchase."

Get a Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle while it's 25% off, and you can have it for $349.99 instead of the usual $469 retail price.