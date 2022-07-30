/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Get this 3D printer that any kid will love while it's 25% off

The only thing a child would love better than getting a new toy is getting a new toy that makes more toys, so grab it while it's on sale.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

If you've been searching for a genuinely extra-special gift for a child's birthday, holiday, or special occasion, you don't need to look any further. Because you'd have to search far and wide to find anything better than a toy that makes more toys while teaching a child about cutting-edge technology, which is exactly what you get with the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle.

ZDNet Recommends

As seen on Shark Tank, this 3D printer has been designed to make it easy for adults and kids to create and print toys at home. Not only is it controlled by simple one-touch actions, but unlike most 3D printers, a knife isn't required in order to remove prints. So it is much safer for children to use.

The Toybox 3D Printer comes with eight colors of non-toxic, biodegradable printer food, which is enough to make 100 to 300 toys. You'll be able to get started as soon as you open the box because everything you need is right inside.

You could certainly upload original designs if you like. But the companion app offers a catalog of existing designs that is constantly growing. There are items based upon The Cartoon Network, DC Comics, Hanna-Barbera, movies such as Polar Express and Elf, and so much more.

Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle

 $349.99 at ZDNet Academy

And remember, the skills that children learn from STEM and tech toys will serve them well long into the future, including important vocations. For instance, 3D printing is already an important part of the medical world.

Buyers are thrilled with their Toybox 3D printers. Like other verified purchasers, Scott Amendolaro gave it a 5-star rating, saying: "I purchased this for my Nephew. The Quality of the prints is very good. The one thing which sets this apart from other units is that it has a library of toys ready to print, and you can do it over WIFI instead of using an SD card. Very happy with the purchase."

Get a Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle while it's 25% off, and you can have it for $349.99 instead of the usual $469 retail price.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money

Apple
The 8 best iPhone models of 2022
iphone-12-models.png

The 8 best iPhone models of 2022

iPhone
Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling
screen-shot-2022-07-18-at-5-18-46-pm.png

Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling

Business