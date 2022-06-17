/>
Give dad the gift of reading with 12 minute Micro Books for just $30 until June 19

Give your dad a lifetime of reading Micro Books for only $30 until June 19.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
StackCommerce

Father's Day is right around the corner, and a great way to show dad just how much you appreciate him is to give him a unique gift he'll love. Of course, those are always in short supply, but this year, you can give your dad a lifetime of reading with the 12min Micro Book Library. New users can get a premium subscription for just $29 until June 19.

The library has a collection of non-fiction titles that have been summarized to deliver all their key concepts in just 12 minutes of reading. In addition to the hundreds of books ready for you to access, the 12min team will add 30 more non-fiction books every month.

There is a wide range of categories, from health to productivity to finance and much more, so everyone should be able to find something they like. Any moment that readers have free time, they can enjoy titles such as 30 Ways to Reboot Your Body, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, The Richest Man in Babylon, and so many more. If there are titles you'd like to read but can't find in the library, you may suggest them to the 12min team. They can summarize it and add it to the library.

12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription

 $29 at ZDNet Academy

Users can download the titles, so you don't have to be online to enjoy them. That means you can read them even during a weekend wilderness getaway. You can access them on your Kindle or any of your mobile devices, plus you can choose to have them in both text and audio formats. You may also choose from three languages: English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Subscribers love 12min for its ease of use and content quality. Like others, verified purchaser Russell Cardwell rated the service five stars, saying, "I can do it at the same time as I'm walking or exercising. Audiobooks (full-length books) never worked for me, but these summaries, encapsulating the key points of the book, are great."

Get your dad, yourself, or anyone you want to show appreciation for a 12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription, on sale for only $29 until June 19.

