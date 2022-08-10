Give your devices extra screen space with over $400 off this portable monitor

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

If you're gearing up to head back to class, you might be in the market for some new gadgets. But while we've provided a relatively comprehensive list of back-to-school tech, we'd be remiss if we didn't also tell you about the Desklab portable touchscreen monitor, especially since it's on sale for over 50% off the MSRP.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 in our store, the Desklab gives your devices a little bit of extra screen real estate. And, in some cases, a lot. It measures 15 inches, so it's big enough to make a measurable difference, but it's not so big that it's challenging to carry around. And it also features universal connectivity -- regardless of platform -- so it'll work with your phone, laptop, tablet, desktop, and even a gaming console.

What's even better is that the Desklab monitor is plug-and-play. There's no complex setup required, and the 4K image is never distorted either, no matter what device you connect to. Plus, the monitor features an integrated audio system and comes with USB-C, HDMI, and 3.5mm auxiliary ports. The Desklab runs off your device's battery, so the unit itself never needs to be charged. Verified customer Gary E. shared, "I found this product to be functional and fantastic with more than enough inputs to connect to virtually any laptop, tablet or other device!"

So, what can you do with it? Honestly, the more appropriate question might be, "What can't you do with it?" For example, the Desklab makes a fantastic secondary screen for a laptop, effectively doubling your productivity. Or you can pair it to a phone to make Zoom meetings more enjoyable. You can even connect it to your gaming rig to see more of the battlefield for a tactical advantage. The list is as long as your imagination!

Everyone, no matter what kind of work they do, can benefit from a portable Desklab touchscreen. And while this one normally costs a hefty $700, it's on sale right now for $289.99, making it an excellent deal if you're embarking on a scholastic journey soon.