Google adds teacher approved app recommendations to Family Link

Discovering which apps are OK for your kids to use is often a trial-and-error process.

Usually, it requires reading through reviews, installing the app, trying it out yourself, and then you decide if it is something your child needs or would benefit from.

For parents or guardians who have Google's Family Link app set up on a child's Android or Chrome OS device, you're about to get some help with this process.

Google on Tuesday announced a new card will begin appearing in the Family Link timeline in the parent's app. The card will show app recommendations for various educational categories Google has received from teachers.

Google, Inc.

Through the card, the parent can view details about the app and install it on the child's device with a tap. The card is rolling out now for users in the US with children between the ages of six and nine.