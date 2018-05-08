Google Research becomes Google AI to reflect AI-first ambitions

Google Research is now simply called Google AI to reflect how all of the company's efforts revolve around artificial intelligence and machine learning.

In a blog post, Google outlined the rebranding move. Why? Google noted that all of its research efforts such as computer vision, healthcare and machine learning intersect with AI.

Another key thread: Google is a unit of Alphabet, which has been able to separate its other businesses and research bets into other units.

From a communications perspective, all Google research channels will be redirected to Google AI.

While Google's move isn't that significant in the grand scheme of things, the effort makes good on CEO Sundar Pichai's promise to make Google an AI-first company.

At Google I/O rest assured Pichai and company execs will have a healthy dose of AI, Google Assistant and machine learning for developers to ponder.

Google's powwow and AI fest will follow the opening of Microsoft Build. Microsoft's world is all AI, all the time too.