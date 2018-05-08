Google preps TPU 3.0 for AI, machine learning, model training

While Google is focused on artificial intelligence and making Google Assistant smarter and more conversational, the company needs processing horsepower to make it happen. Enter TPU 3.0.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai outlined TPU 3.0, short for the third version of the Tensor Processing Unit. TPUs are Google's custom application specific processor to accelerate machine learning and model training.

These TPUs handle TensorFlow workloads, which are used by researchers, developers and businesses. TPU 3.0 will be primarily consumed through Google Cloud.

Pichai didn't serve up a ton of detail about TPU 3.0 other than to say they are 8x more powerful than last year's chips.

"These chips are so powerful that for the first time we had to introduce liquid cooling to our data centers," said Pichai. TPU 3.0 can handle up to 100 petaflops.

As for use cases, TPUs are used by Google to develop models with large batch sizes.

Pichai outlined Google Assistant improvements as well as some key research areas such as healthcare and predicting outcomes. One early example of Google AI revolved around predicting health risks form retina scans.