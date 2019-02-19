Google brings more MSPs into Android Enterprise Recommended program

Google on Tuesday announced the expansion of its Android Enterprise Recommended program to include more managed service providers (MSPs) and businesses with MSP business units. Google's MSP partners provision, manage and support devices on behalf of customers, and the list of validated partners now includes Accenture, Brodos, Cognizant, DXC Technology, Offshore Tech, Econocom, Honeywell Enterprise, Mobile Mentor, Mobility MEA, SCC, SHI, Skywire, Stratix, Tech Data, and Vox Mobile.

Google started the Android Enterprise Recommended program a year ago to put a set of best practices around deployments revolving around security and software updates. Google first covered smartphones and then expanded to tablets and rugged devices.

"When we launched the Android Enterprise Recommended program a year ago, we set out to make it simple for businesses to find Android devices and services that have been validated by Google for meeting elevated enterprise requirements," wrote Vincent Ricci, head of business development for Android Enterprise, in a blog post.

"We've steadily applied this framework to knowledge worker devices and then rugged devices, and more recently turned to services with the launch last month of Android Enterprise Recommended for EMMs. With each step, we're aiming to give customers more confidence in deploying Android and ensuring their deployment is as consistent and as current as possible."