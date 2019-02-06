Google Cloud, Golden State Warriors ink analytics, cloud partnership at new arena

Chase Center

Google Cloud has inked a multi-year deal to be the official cloud provider for the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Terms of the partnership weren't disclosed.

Under the deal, Google Cloud will provide infrastructure to enhance the fan experience, analyze performance on and off the court and support the Chase Center for year-round events.

Google Cloud will also be a founding partner of the Chase Center, which is a sports and entertainment venue being built in the Mission District in San Francisco. The Chase Center is scheduled to open in September. The Warriors currently play in the Oracle Arena and use Oracle NetSuite ERP.

According to Google Cloud, the Warriors will use its platform for data analytics for the coaches, front office, staff, players and fans. The partners are also developing real-time data pipeline analysis and have been able to ingest vast amounts of data to halve the time needed to develop parts of scouting reports.

The Warriors intend to use Google Cloud's services to automate data workflows, create machine learning models, visualize data and share analytics with coaches, staff and players.

Specifically, the Warriors will use Google Cloud's serverless and managed services including Cloud Dataflow, BigQuery, Colab, Cloud Composer and Google Data Studio.

While the analytics part of the Google-Warriors pact can arguably have the most impact, the partners said they will also collaborate on mobile apps, fan experiences and media production in the years ahead.

