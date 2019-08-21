Google: Gmail's new AI spelling, grammar checks help you avoid email blunders

Google is rolling out new artificial-intelligence features in Gmail that should improve the quality of email messages rushed out under deadline pressures.
The new AI spell-checking features will soon appear for business G Suite users, who will get a helping hand to write email with Gmail's spelling and grammar checks, as well as suggestions.
SEE: How to implement AI and machine learning (ZDNet special report) | Download the report as a PDF (TechRepublic)
For some common spelling mistakes, Gmail will also offer as-you-type autocorrection.
And for common typos and other grammatical errors, Gmail will add a blue squiggly underline to highlight problem words that should be addressed before hitting the send button. A red line also appears under misspelled words. For errors that do get autocorrected, a dashed line will appear under the corrected text.
Google highlights two groups who could find the feature helpful: those on deadlines and people who speak English as a second language – the feature only supports English currently.
"If you're working against deadlines to write a lot of emails daily, correct spelling and grammar probably isn't top of mind. These capabilities can also help you write and edit with more confidence if you're a non-native speaker," Google notes.
The spelling and grammar assistant will be enabled by default, but users will have the option of turning it off by following instructions in a Google support document.
Google will roll out the spelling and grammar assistant over two weeks starting August 20 for G Suite users on rapid-release domains. Those on scheduled release domains should start seeing it on September 12.
The Gmail spelling tool is brought across from the AI-assisted spellcheck features introduced to Docs in G Suite earlier this year.
