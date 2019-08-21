Google: Gmail's new AI spelling, grammar checks help you avoid email blunders

Gmail makes life easier for users with new editing features Google serves up useful new tools for composing email in Gmail on the web.

Google is rolling out new artificial-intelligence features in Gmail that should improve the quality of email messages rushed out under deadline pressures.

The new AI spell-checking features will soon appear for business G Suite users, who will get a helping hand to write email with Gmail's spelling and grammar checks, as well as suggestions.

SEE: How to implement AI and machine learning (ZDNet special report) | Download the report as a PDF (TechRepublic)

For some common spelling mistakes, Gmail will also offer as-you-type autocorrection.

And for common typos and other grammatical errors, Gmail will add a blue squiggly underline to highlight problem words that should be addressed before hitting the send button. A red line also appears under misspelled words. For errors that do get autocorrected, a dashed line will appear under the corrected text.

Google highlights two groups who could find the feature helpful: those on deadlines and people who speak English as a second language – the feature only supports English currently.

"If you're working against deadlines to write a lot of emails daily, correct spelling and grammar probably isn't top of mind. These capabilities can also help you write and edit with more confidence if you're a non-native speaker," Google notes.

The spelling and grammar assistant will be enabled by default, but users will have the option of turning it off by following instructions in a Google support document.

Google will roll out the spelling and grammar assistant over two weeks starting August 20 for G Suite users on rapid-release domains. Those on scheduled release domains should start seeing it on September 12.

The Gmail spelling tool is brought across from the AI-assisted spellcheck features introduced to Docs in G Suite earlier this year.

Image: Google

More on Google's Gmail