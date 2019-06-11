Google to Gmail users: You're getting 'dynamic email' from July 2

Gmail makes life easier for users with new editing features Google serves up useful new tools for composing email in Gmail on the web.

Google will next month expand the availability of its recently announced 'dynamic email'. The new interactive email format can be updated by marketers with new information while allowing recipients to do things like confirm their attendance at an event and fill out questionnaires.

Additionally, with dynamic email, when someone comments on a Google Docs document, a user can see those comments in a thread in Gmail, rather than receiving an alert in an individual email.

The service allows companies like Booking.com to send an email about hotel bookings that users can navigate within the email itself rather than opening a new tab and searching. Pinterest allows users to save ideas to boards from within Gmail.

Google announced dynamic or 'AMP for email' beta in March and today confirmed it will be rolling the feature out generally to all business G Suite users on July 2.

Until now, G Suite admins could choose to enable the feature for their users, but after July 2 dynamic email will be on by default unless the admin chooses to disable it.

Companies that Google has already approved to use AMP for email include Booking.com, Despegar, Doodle, Ecwid, Freshworks, Nexxt, OYO Rooms, Pinterest and redBus.

To counter the obvious risk of spammers abusing dynamic email, organizations that intend to send AMP email to recipients will need to register with Google before they can send dynamic email.

AMP email also needs to pass a few security and authentication hurdles, including using Domain Keys Identified Mail (DKIM) authentication, Sender Policy Framework (SPF) authentication and Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC).

Google in 2016 introduced new question-mark warnings in Gmail when an email message cannot be authenticated with SPF or DKIM. It has already adopted the DMARC protocol.

Currently Chrome, Firefox, Opera, and Safari on the desktop support AMP email. On iOS and Android, only the Gmail app itself supports the feature.

