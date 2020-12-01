Google is retiring the Cloud Print service this month: what to do next

Google Assistant can now wait on hold during phone calls for you Watch Now

Google Cloud Print is going to be deprecated in 30 days and users are urged to migrate before the deadline.

First introduced back in 2010, Google Cloud Print allows users to connect to classic printers via the Google Chrome browser on their PC or mobile device, or to a cloud-based printer directly through the Internet.

However, despite being a decade old, the service never left the beta stage. In a quiet update in 2019, the tech giant said the cloud-based printing solution "will no longer be supported as of December 31, 2020."

As of January 1, 2021, no device on any operating system will be able to access Google Cloud Print.

This may cause some disruption to organizations and individuals that use the printing system frequently, and so Google recommends that users "find an alternative print solution with your respective platform's printing infrastructure."

Chrome OS has a native printing solution for local, CUPS, and Wi-Fi-based printers. Alternatively, Microsoft launched the enterprise-ready Universal Print service in March, in private preview. HP, too, has created a cloud-based printing solution that supports Microsoft's new offering.

To back up content, you can save material to Google Drive using print preview, or alternatively, use Backup and Sync with Drive File Stream.

Once your organization is ready to migrate, you should turn off Cloud Print. This can be done by signing into the Google Admin console as an administrator, going to the admin dashboard, Apps, Additional Google services, and then Cloud Print, before finally turning off the feature through Edit Service.

