Google launches Android Enterprise Essentials aimed at SMBs

Google said it is launching Android Enterprise Essentials, a mobile device management service for small enterprises.
Based on the Android Enterprise Recommended program, Google's Android Enterprise Essentials is a pared down version with default features and smaller budgets. Google is trying to address the reality that smaller organizations are often targeted by cybercriminals.
Features include:
- Requiring a lock screen and encryption on devices to prevent unauthorized access to company data.
- Enforcing mandatory malware protection with an always-on Google Play Protect.
- The ability to wipe all company data from a device.
- The core security features are applied automatically without the need to configure devices.
Google noted that Android Enterprise Essentials is aimed at small businesses but may also work for large companies that don't need advanced capabilities.
