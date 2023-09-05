'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Google raises prices for Nest Aware subscriptions, but there is good news
If you have a Google Nest security camera, you'll soon be paying a little more to keep your home safe.
Since it debuted in 2019, the Google Nest Aware subscription has cost a flat $6 per month. Those days are over, however, as the service is raising prices to $8 a month. Paying for a year upfront will now cost you $80 a year instead of $60.
The announcement came via an email to subscribers. As nearly all companies have done with recent price increases, Google placed the blame on inflation, taxes, and other "market shifts."
Like all security cameras these days, Google Nest requires a monthly subscription fee to access basic features. The enhanced Nest Aware Plus service (which upgrades to 60 days of event recordings from 30 and adds 10 days of 24/7 history) is increasing in cost to $15 a month from $12. The annual Nest Aware Plus plan will be $150, up from $120.
This price increase puts Nest on the higher end of the home security spectrum. Blink costs $3 a month per device or $30 a year while Ring comes in a $4 a month or $40 a year.
But there's a big caveat with those competing plans. Nest Aware plans cover all cameras, doorbells, speakers, and displays in one home. With the competition, you're usually paying per device or you're forced to upgrade to a more expensive plan if you have a lot of devices. So even with the price increase, Nest could still be the cheaper option for users with multiple products.
There's a bit of good news for some subscribers: If you get your Nest service through home security company ADT, you won't be paying anymore -- at least for now.
New customers will start paying the higher prices right away, while current customers will see the increase on their next bill.