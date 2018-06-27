Google's big rebrand: Farewell AdWords, DoubleClick, hello Google Ads

Google is revamping its advertising brands, dropping Adwords and DoubleClick.

The search and adverting giant has introduced three new brands for its ad products: Google Ads, Google Marketing Platform, and Google Ad Manager.

Google AdWords, launched 18 years ago, is being replaced with Google Ads, which the search giant said reflects the advertising options now offered across Google sites, partner sites and apps -- like YouTube, Google Maps or Google Play. The company also said it will introduce a new campaign type in Google Ads for smaller businesses that uses machine learning to help them get better results

"Mobile is now a huge part of our everyday lives. People quickly switch from searching for products, to watching videos, browsing content, playing games and more. As a result, marketers have more opportunities to reach consumers across channels, screens and formats," said Sridhar Ramaswamy, Google's senior vice president of ads and commerce.

"We are simplifying our products for advertisers and publishers of all sizes so they can more easily reach consumers anywhere, at any moment and on any channel."

The search giant's DoubleClick advertiser products and the Google Analytics 360 Suite will now fall under a single brand: Google Marketing Platform, which will allow marketers to plan, buy and measure digital ads in one place. The company said it was also introducing a new feature, Display & Video 360, which collates features from DoubleClick Bid Manager, Campaign Manager, Studio and Audience Center to allow creative, agency, and media teams to collaborate and execute ad campaigns

At the enterprise level, DoubleClick for Publishers and DoubleClick Ad Exchange form a complete and unified programmatic platform under a new name: Google Ad Manager.

The new Google Ads, Google Marketing Platform and Google Ad Manager brands will start appearing over the next month.