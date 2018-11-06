Google's Pixel Slate tablet now available for pre-order

Google's first Chrome OS tablet is nearing release, with Best Buy and Google's own online store starting to accept pre-orders on Tuesday.

The Pixel Slate was first announced in early October, with a release date of later this year. According to Best Buy pre-orders are expected to arrive on Nov. 22.

Google's online store is quoting a shipping estimate of two to three weeks when I go through the order process.

The Pixel Slate is the first Chrome OS tablet from Google, after the company abandoned Android-based tablets. The Pixel Slate runs an updated version of Chrome OS that's somewhat reminiscent of Android, albeit with access to the desktop version of Chrome, all of the security features of Chrome OS, and the ability to install Linux and Android apps.

The Pixel Slate Keyboard and Pixel Pen are both sold separately, priced at $199 and $99, respectively.

The Pixel Slate starts at $599 and is available in multiple configurations. The baseline model includes an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, and 32GB of storage. The Pixel Slate tops out at $1,599 for a tablet with an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

The launch of Pixel Slate comes on the heels of Apple announcing and releasing a pair of revamped iPad Pro tablets. Both of which feature Face ID, trimmed down bezels, and have ditched the Lightning port for USB-C.

You can pre-order the Pixel Slate and its accessories from Google or Best Buy.