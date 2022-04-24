Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Grab this smartwatch for Mom for only $50 and free shipping

Get all the great features you want in a smartwatch, including health and fitness tracking, phone, camera and music controls and more.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Sure, there are all kinds of fun electronics you can gift Mom on May 8, But between phone calls, texts, reminders, health tracking and more, there's little that can beat an impressive yet affordable smartwatch. For instance, you can purchase this C-MAX Chrono-Max Smartwatch for $49.99 during our Mother's Day promotion, the lowest price it's ever been. Plus, you can save on shipping using coupon code SHIP4FREE.

ZDNet Recommends

The best smartwatches

The best smartwatches

Apple, Samsung, and others battle for your wrist.

Read More

The Chrono-Max boasts more than a dozen features that can be displayed on its 1.69-inch full-color touchscreen. For example, Mom can check the weather with a quick swipe, control your phone's camera with a remote shutter and choose music or audiobooks to play. She'll also receive alerts for phone calls, chats and texts. Additionally, Mom can change to watch face to suit her style or set up a stopwatch to track her time. There's even a Find Watch Alert in case she loses it.

If Mom is athletic (or you need a way for her to stay fit), The Chrono-Max can also track vitals and sleep stats. There's fitness tracking for multiple sports, as well. The soft, flexible silicone band gives the Chrono-Max a comfortable fit during intense activity. Speaking of which, the watch has an IP67 waterproof rating, and it's sweat- and dust-resistant up to a meter of brief immersion. Charging time is just three hours, and C-MAX's companion app, Da Fit, is available on Android and iOS. 

C-MAX Chrono-Max Smartwatch

$49.99 at ZDNet Academy

This smartwatch isn't just a treat for Mom. You might want to add one to your everyday carry arsenal as well. Verified purchaser Joi M. said, "Being able to see my text faster. Helping with my step counter. Being able to check my heart rate and keep up with my breathing exercise to keep up with my oxygen levels. Nice to see my sleep patterns."

Take advantage of our Mother's Day promotion and get free shipping on a C-MAX Chrono-Max Smartwatch for only $49.99. Just use code SHIP4FREE at checkout. You can also grab the watch in Teal, Rose Gold or Pink.

Shop more Mother's Day deals and use code SHIP4FREE to get free shipping.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Smart Watches | ZDNet Recommends
Show Comments